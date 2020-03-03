Pat McAfee Says ESPN Won’t Offer Him ‘Monday Night Football’ Job Anytime Soon

Pat McAfee doesn’t expect to be a part of the “Monday Night Football” crew anytime soon.

Despite some momentum last season to get a job on the broadcast, the former Colts punter told his audience Tuesday it's not in the cards as of right now.

You can watch him explain his thinking below.

Would I take the MNF job? Absolutely.. Would I get offered the #MNF job? No shot #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NdQnYIFAjH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2020

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. Pat McAfee on “Monday Night Football” would be incredible content.

He already does Thursday night college games for the network, and he’s outstanding at it. If you’re not watching the Thursday night games, then you’re missing out.

Having said that, it’d be even cooler to watch McAfee take that next step and get the “Monday Night Football” job.

It’s arguably the biggest job in all of sports broadcasting. The man is an electric factory.

Unfortunately, it sounds like he’s a solid decade away from that happening. That’s truly a shame because I think most football fans would agree that he’d only elevate the program.

Let’s hope McAfee gets it sooner than later. It’s what football fans want to see, and he’d be a home run hit in the booth on “MNF.”