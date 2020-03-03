PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Crush Northwestern In Madison Wednesday Night, Badgers Will Get Our 20th Win

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to annihilate Northwestern when the two squads meet in Madison late Wednesday night.

The Badgers are currently 19-10, the Wildcats are one of the worst teams in the country and that adds up to bad news for people pulling for Northwestern.

One top of all of that, we’re absolutely rolling right now after winning six in a row. There’s nobody in America that wants a piece of us.

Unfortunately for Northwestern, they don’t have a choice Wednesday night in the Kohl Center.

There’s no excuse for this game to even be close. There’s not at all. This game between the Wildcats and my beloved Badgers should be a blowout.

March is where we find out what teams are all about. You can’t let Northwestern hang close and expect to be taken seriously.

You just can’t do it. When you play a team like the Wildcats, you have to crush their soul.

Tune in Wednesday night on BTN at 9:00 EST To watch our second to last game of the season. I can’t wait to watch this bloodbath unfold!