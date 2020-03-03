REPORT: ESPN Will Pursue Peyton Manning For ‘Monday Night Football’ Job

ESPN will take another run at Peyton Manning for a “Monday Night Football” job.

The sports network has tried to take a run at the two-time Super Bowl champion before, but he has passed. Now, they’re gearing up for another attempt, according to John Ourand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear how much money they’d throw his way, but Tony Romo just got a deal from CBS with a total value of $180 million.

Now that Romo has signed with CBS, ESPN already has reached out to Peyton Manning’s reps to gauge his interest in “Monday Night Football.” SBJ Media is live:????https://t.co/vAxsLs7eMP???? pic.twitter.com/cEuvvEcVYt — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 3, 2020

Will Manning finally do it? Will he finally get into the booth for ESPN? If not now, then when would he ever?

Manning would do great in the booth. He 100% would. The man is a football genius, he has two Super Bowl rings and he’s got all the charisma in the world.

Why wouldn’t you want a guy like Peyton Manning in the booth. It almost makes too much sense. The problem for ESPN is that Manning hasn’t shown a ton of interest in the past, and I’m not sure what would change now.

Manning is insanely wealthy, and has been rich for a long time. I’m not sure throwing buckets of cash at him will get the job done.

If there’s one thing Peyton Manning isn’t hurting for, it’s money. He would only take the “MNF” job if he really wanted it. Nothing else will get it done.

We’ll see what happens, but I doubt he agrees to get into the booth. It’s just my early prediction, but I have a feeling.