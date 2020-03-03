Editorial

REPORT: ESPN Will Pursue Peyton Manning For ‘Monday Night Football’ Job

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on after defeating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

ESPN will take another run at Peyton Manning for a “Monday Night Football” job.

The sports network has tried to take a run at the two-time Super Bowl champion before, but he has passed. Now, they’re gearing up for another attempt, according to John Ourand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear how much money they’d throw his way, but Tony Romo just got a deal from CBS with a total value of $180 million.

Will Manning finally do it? Will he finally get into the booth for ESPN? If not now, then when would he ever?

Manning would do great in the booth. He 100% would. The man is a football genius, he has two Super Bowl rings and he’s got all the charisma in the world.

Why wouldn’t you want a guy like Peyton Manning in the booth. It almost makes too much sense. The problem for ESPN is that Manning hasn’t shown a ton of interest in the past, and I’m not sure what would change now.

Manning is insanely wealthy, and has been rich for a long time. I’m not sure throwing buckets of cash at him will get the job done.

If there’s one thing Peyton Manning isn’t hurting for, it’s money. He would only take the “MNF” job if he really wanted it. Nothing else will get it done.

We’ll see what happens, but I doubt he agrees to get into the booth. It’s just my early prediction, but I have a feeling.