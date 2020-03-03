REPORT: New York Giants ‘Privately Remain Fully Committed’ To Daniel Jones At Quarterback

The New York Giants will reportedly continue to ride with Daniel Jones as quarterback.

According to The New York Post, the Giants “privately remain fully committed” to the former Duke star, who they took sixth overall last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3) on Nov 4, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

I honestly didn’t even realize there was speculation about whether or not the Giants would stick with Jones. I kind of just assumed they would.

He wasn’t super great in his rookie campaign, but he certainly showed some serious flashes of skill. It’s hard to judge a guy on his first season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3) on Mar 6, 2019 at 4:34pm PST

Here’s what we know about Jones. The Giants invested millions of dollars in him, they spent the sixth pick on him and they benched Eli Manning in favor of him.

There is a zero percent chance they give up on a guy after one season. I honestly don’t even understand why we’re having this conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3) on Jan 24, 2020 at 3:37pm PST

Anybody who thinks the Giants are going to dump Jones after a single season is an idiot. It’s not going to happen.