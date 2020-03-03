Ronna McDaniel Shrugs Off Attack From Donna Brazile: ‘I’d Be Having A Bad Day Too’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took it in stride Tuesday when Donna Brazile attacked her on live television and told her to “go to hell.”

“It’s ok, @donnabrazile,” McDaniel tweeted. “I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home.”

It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020

McDaniel mentioned the possibility that Democrats would go to a brokered convention during an early morning Fox News interview on Super Tuesday, noting that it appeared as though some establishment Democrats might be trying to undermine Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Brazile responded during a later segment of “America’s Newsroom” with hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smith, claiming that it was stupid to suggest that the Democratic National Committee would do anything to unfairly influence the nomination process. She said that McDaniel could “go to hell” for suggesting otherwise. (RELATED: Donna Brazile Snaps At GOP Chairwoman On Live TV, Tells Her To ‘Go To Hell’)

WATCH:

GOP Communications Director Michael Ahrens also weighed in on Brazile’s comments, saying, “An unhinged @donnabrazile just told @GOPChairwoman to ‘Go to hell’ for citing @nytimes reporting about superdelegates lining up against Bernie. Rich coming from someone who helped Hillary cheat in the debates and went on a post-2016 book tour claiming the primary was ‘rigged.'”

An unhinged @donnabrazile

just told @GOPChairwoman to “Go to hell” for citing @nytimes

reporting about superdelegates lining up against Bernie. Rich coming from someone who helped Hillary cheat in the debates and went on a post-2016 book tour claiming the primary was “rigged.” pic.twitter.com/5tp4LPSGsJ — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 3, 2020

GOP Chief of Staff Richard Walters added, “We know about the DNC rigging the race against Bernie because you wrote a book about it and did a media tour, @donnabrazile. I’m sure this primary makes you feel like you’re in hell, and while misery loves company, all we can do is offer our sympathies.”

We know about the DNC rigging the race against Bernie because you wrote a book about it and did a media tour, @donnabrazile. I’m sure this primary makes you feel like you’re in hell, and while misery loves company, all we can do is offer our sympathies. https://t.co/6ScdUv0fIj — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) March 3, 2020

Brazile became the center of attention in 2016 when it was revealed that she had facilitated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s access to debate questions before she faced off against then-candidate Donald Trump.