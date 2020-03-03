Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested For Domestic Violence After She Announces New Career In Porn

Director Steven Spielberg’s daughter was arrested for domestic violence Saturday.

Mikaela Spielberg insisted she was the one who called for assistance after the arrest, according to a report published Monday by The Sun.

Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Sad Mug Shot after Domestic Violence Arrest https://t.co/tP0LiALPrb — TMZ (@TMZ) March 3, 2020

“I am personally very heartbroken and I feel betrayed because I called for medical assistance,” Mikaela told The Sun.

Mikaela was taken into custody on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge in Tennessee and booked at the Hill Detention Center. Her fiancé Chuck Pankow told the outlet the whole thing was a “misunderstanding” and “no one is hurt.”

“We are both fine. It was a huge misunderstanding. She’s home now,” Pankow said. (RELATED: REPORT: Steven Spielberg Is ‘Embarrassed’ By His Daugther’s Announcement Of Porn Career)

The cops were called to the residence around 4 a.m. after Pankow made a “rude” comment about Mikaela, according to an affidavit. Pankow’s hand reportedly had a swollen wrist and dried blood from a “fresh and recent” injury.

Police pinned Mikaela as the aggressor of the fight after she made conflicting statements to the police. Pankow did not want Mikaela to be prosecuted, but authorities went ahead anyway. She was released from custody at 5:41 p.m. on Saturday.

The domestic violence arrest comes after Mikaela announced her new career in porn.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” Mikaela told The Sun. “And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”