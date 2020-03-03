Tammy Duckworth Claims That Mike Pence’s Plan To Fight Coronavirus Is ‘Just Pray’

Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth appeared to claim that Vice President Mike Pence’s strategy for handling Coronavirus was to “just pray over these things.”

Duckworth told host Alisyn Camerota during a Super Tuesday appearance on CNN’s “New Day” that she would not have faith in America’s ability to respond to a potential pandemic “as long as it’s in President Trump or Mike Pence’s hands.”

Duckworth began by calling on the administration to increase the availability of both test kits and testing facilities — and then she turned on Pence.

“They certainly need someone at the head of their efforts who believes in science, not Vice President Pence, a guy who says he’ll just pray over these things,” Duckworth said. “We need to put scientists in charge and really have to have a coordinated effort between the federal government and State departments of public health to make sure that we ensure that we handle all cases appropriately.”

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took issue with Duckworth’s assessment, calling it “false” and “insulting to people of faith.” McDaniel also noted that Camerota allowed the statement to pass unchallenged. (RELATED: Ronna McDaniel Shrugs Off Attack From Donna Brazile: ‘I’d Be Having A Bad Day Too’)

Why can’t Washington Democrats show an ounce of bipartisanship on coronavirus? Here is Sen. Tammy Duckworth deriding @Mike_Pence as “a guy who says he’ll just pray over these things.” It’s false, insulting to people of faith, not to mention zero pushback from @CNN. pic.twitter.com/iQgt8ACXv1 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020

And while it is possible — even likely — that the vice president often undertakes his tasks with prayerful consideration, his recent actions make it clear that prayer has been far from his only response.

Today we had a very productive meeting of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce in the Situation Room. We placed additional travel restrictions on Iran & we are increasing the travel advisory to level 4, urging Americans not to travel to specific regions in Italy & South Korea. pic.twitter.com/Npv5ADRijT — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 29, 2020

This Thursday I will be visiting @3M in Minnesota. We are grateful for the work @3M is doing to aid in the Coronavirus response as they work to produce protective equipment that will help keep our health care providers and those affected by the virus safe. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020

Participated in a productive discussion with our Nation’s Governors today & provided an update on the work of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. We’ll continue to coordinate closely with state & local leaders as we respond, government-wide, to the threat of the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/AFysg09min — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump met with pharmaceutical companies that are actively working to develop the COVID-19 vaccine, discussing how the federal government can help accelerate their vaccine development. pic.twitter.com/JX3v4GyE3N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 2, 2020

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has been working every single day to ensure the health, safety & well-being of the American people. Today, we made good progress in combatting the spread of the Coronavirus and added key members, @SeemaCMS and @SecWilkie, to the Task Force. pic.twitter.com/GiTtPCLmoC — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020

.@Surgeon_General is right, Americans should be cautious but not afraid of the Coronavirus. https://t.co/onPsP21MZu — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 3, 2020