The Daily Caller Reported On Chris Matthews’ Misdeeds Years Ago. Here’s The Lowdown.

Former long-time MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews abruptly announced his retirement Monday following numerous mishaps.

In just the span of a week, Matthews got into hot water for comparing Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign success to the Nazi victory in France in 1940, for misidentifying a black politician and for allegations of sexual harassment.

Back in 2017, the Daily Caller reported on numerous sexual harassment allegations against Matthews and included that he reportedly was in charge of a hostile work environment. The network declined to comment at the time, and Matthews remained on air for years afterwards.

Richard McGinniss, the Daily Caller’s chief video director, and media reporter Shelby Talcott talked about Matthews’ tumultuous past. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Announces Retirement On Air)

