First 5 ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode Titles Released, Seem To Provide Clues Of Things To Come

The titles of the first five “Westworld” season three episodes have been released.

The third season of the hit HBO show arrives March 15, and people are eagerly awaiting what we get. Now, we at least know what the episodes will be called.

The names of the first five episodes listed on IMDB in order are “Parce Domine,” “The Winter Line,” “The Absence of Field,” “The Mother of Exiles” and “Genre.”

Obviously, that doesn’t give us a ton of information, but I think there’s a little we can pull from it. Most notably, I think “The Mother of Exiles” has to refer to Dolores or Maeve.

There really aren’t any other options on the table. Given the fact Dolores was the leader of a large chunk of the hosts in season two and she’s trying to bring the world to its knees, I think we can safely assume she’s the “mother” the title refers to.

Of course, this is “Westworld.” It’s best to always assume curveballs could be coming your way at any moment.

Outside of that, I really have no idea what to take from the title names. A quick Google search told me “Parce Domine” is a Christian hymn about the Lord sparing people.

It would seem like a battle is imminent in season three, and I think that’s a solid indication chaos is on the horizon.

Luckily, we’re less than two weeks out. Sound off in the comments with your predictions.