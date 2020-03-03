XFL Games Average 1.38 Million Viewers In Week 4, TV Ratings Decline 14%

The XFL TV ratings took a hit this past weekend.

According to Austin Karp, the four games this past weekend on ESPN2, FS1, Fox and ABC averaged 1.38 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s down 14% from week three.

XFL viewership in Week 4 (four games across ABC, Fox, ESPN2, FS1) was down 14% from Week 3 Week 1: 3.12 million

Week 2: 2.05 million

Week 3: 1.61 million

— Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) March 3, 2020

Now, I know some people might want to panic with these numbers. I totally understand how a 14% decline would make people worried.

Don’t panic! Don’t panic at all. As long as the average stays north of one million viewers, then the XFL will be fine.

Through four weeks, the product has been outstanding. It’s entertaining, it’s fun, it’s unique, fans have unprecedented access and more.

Things are going incredibly well through four games for every team.

Having said that, there is a major problem looming on the horizon for the XFL, and it’s March Madness dominating for three consecutive weekends.

The TV ratings are fine right now, but I’m worried about what they’ll look like once March Madness starts. For as much as I love the XFL, it’s simply not college basketball.

It pretty much has to weather the storm and get through March Madness. If the league can do that, then it’ll be just fine.