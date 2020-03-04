Alex Rodriguez Says The Astros Deserve Whatever They Get After Cheating Scandal

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez thinks the Houston Astros have earned whatever will happen to them going forward.

The Astros were caught up in a massive cheating scandal surrounding stealing signs during their 2017 World Series run. The players haven’t really appeared sorry at all, and A-Rod thinks that’s a problem.

“You’ve earned all this negative talk. You’ve earned whatever comes your way, including whether it’s hit by a pitch or negative press, you’ve divorced yourself from the ability to protect yourself,” the Yankees legend said when discussing the cheating scandal during a Tuesday broadcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that.”@AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they’ve shown. pic.twitter.com/AnezyIyhHa — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

You know things are bad when Alex Rodriguez, a guy who got hit with the longest steroids suspension in league history, is out here criticizing you.

It’s bewildering to me the way the Astros have handled this situation. All the Astros would have had to do was just apologize and take a punishment.

Instead, they’ve almost treated the entire situation like a joke, and players around the league are continuing to get more and more frustrated.

I have no idea what awaits the Astros this season, but I know it won’t be good. Something tells me we’re going to see players get thrown at a lot.

Again, this all could have been avoided if the players were sincerely sorry. Instead, it looks like a little karma will get handed out on the field, and A-Rod seems to know it.