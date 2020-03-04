‘I Was A Bad Girl Yesterday’: Donna Brazile Reviews Her ‘Go To Hell’ Outburst

Former acting chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile admitted Wednesday that she “was a bad girl” after snapping at RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel the day before on live television.

Brazile spoke on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday and told McDaniel to “go to hell” after seeing a clip where she suggested the DNC was rigging the election against Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

McDaniel responded later in the day, tweeting that “it’s okay” and adding she’d “be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided.” Brazile spoke on “Fox & Friends” the following morning and alluded to the idea that she may have handled the situation poorly.

“Now, let me just say this because I don’t want to be a bad girl today,” Brazile said Wednesday morning. “I was a bad girl yesterday because you know I’m a hot sister.”

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade appeared to feign innocence, asking Brazile what she was referring to. The Fox News contributor gave Kilmeade a look before continuing on to talk about former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Before Wednesday’s confession, Brazile was also on television Tuesday evening with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. He brought up the outburst and noted that her “tone has changed a little bit.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Hosts Annual Trailblazer Event Honoring Black Conservatives)

“I just want to say that your tone has changed a little bit,” Baier pointed out Tuesday. “You came in here a little bit hot and bothered and you were spicy today, and you had a little dust up with Ronna McDaniel.”

Brazile said that she was “a forgiving kind of person,” although she did not elaborate on what she was forgiving. Brazile added that she wanted to thank Fox News’s Chris Wallace, Brit Hume and Juan Williams, who apparently talked her down from the ledge. She then appeared to justify her “go to hell” comments, saying she will always “speak truth to power.”

“But let me just say this, as long as I’m alive, I’m going to speak truth to power, and I want to make sure that the chairwoman — I know what her job is like — but I want her to understand, to respect the process on the Democratic side,” Brazile told Baier according to Mediaite.

“Democracy is messy, but do not tell the world that the Democratic Party is trying to rig it for one candidate. We’re trying to make sure everybody get a delegate. That’s why I said put down that one for [Hawaii Rep.] Tulsi [Gabbard].”