Democrats Rally Behind Rich Old White Guy

On today’s podcast we cover all things Super Tuesday.

Listen to the show:

Democrats rallied behind a rich old white guy, largely rejecting other rich old white guys. It was Joe Biden’s night, racking up the most delegates. But thanks to the weird way Democrats allocate delegates, everyone got some.

While Biden was the big winner, it’s increasingly less likely that anyone will win the nomination outright because of the proportional way the party assigns delegates. Also, if Michael Bloomberg, who at least won American Samoa, and Elizabeth Warren, who lost her home state of Massachusetts, continue to refuse to drop out, the vote will continue to be split and process will drag into a convention fight. We get into all of it and what it all means.

