Britney Spears’ Son, Jayden Federline, Says Mom’s Singing Career Might Be Over

Britney Spears’ son, Jayden Federline, said his mom’s singing career could be a thing of the past after revealing a conversation the two had about her music.

“Actually, I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all,” the 38-year-old singer’s, 13-year-old, son explained in video on Instagram. The post was noted by TMZ in piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“I remember one time I asked her, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?'” he added. “And she was like ‘I dunno honey I think I might just quit it.’ And I was like, ‘what? What are you saying? You know how much bank you make off that stuff?'”

In addition to the revelation about the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s music career, Federline slammed his grandpa, Jamie Spears in a rant about Britney’s conservator. (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

“He’s [Jamie Spears] a pretty big d***,” Federline shared. “He’s pretty f***ing g**. He can go die.”

It all comes following reports that there had allegedly been some kind of altercation between Jayden’s older brother, Sean and Jamie over the summer. Shortly after, reports surfaced that her father had stepped down as her personal conservator, but remained in charge of her estate.

As previously reported, Spears will remain under a personal conservatorship for at least several more months to allow for a determination in the case as the judge decide what’s best for the pop singer, per the Blast.

Since 2008, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has served as his daughter’s conservator after the singer went through a public spell of mental health issues. Her father was put in charge to help out with her finances and personal issues, per an earlier report by the outlet.