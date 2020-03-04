Carrie Underwood Says Family Hid In ‘Safe Room’ During ‘Scary’ Nashville Tornado

Carrie Underwood revealed the “scary” night her family back home in Nashville endured Tuesday when they had to hid in a “safe room” during the tornado that hit the state.

"I'm like texting people I know, and I'm like asking my husband [Mike Fisher] if everybody's good," the 36-year-old singer shared during her appearance live in studio on the "Today" show while promoting her new book, "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life."

WATCH:

Watch @carrieunderwood‘s full interview with @SavannahGuthrie and Carson Daly as she discusses her new book, family, body positivity and much more. pic.twitter.com/UBSfRPsIrh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020

"He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys [their sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1]and take them down to a little safe room in our house," she added.

Underwood continued, “I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”

“Nashville’s a very strong community, and anytime anything like this happens, you just see how strong they are, and how they band together to fix things,” the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer shared.

“We have had loss of life all across this state,” Gov. Bill Lee shared of the tornado that hit the city and part of central Tennessee, resulting in at least 25 deaths. “There are folks missing.”

More than 50,000 people lost power and at least 45 buildings collapsed, police said.