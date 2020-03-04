Chase Young Shows Off Impressive Throwing Skills

Former Ohio State star Chase Young can apparently sling the football.

While Young is known on the field for terrorizing offensive lines and quarterbacks, he also has a nice touch throwing the football.

In a Twitter video posted by @espnnf, Young slings a ball right into a net like it’s nothing. You can watch his throw below.

Chase Young’s got some arm talent (via gibson_pt/instagram) pic.twitter.com/331mVqSL5d — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 3, 2020

Is there anything Young can’t do when it comes to playing football? Seriously, is there anything he can’t do?

He’s a beast on the field when it comes to dominating opposing offenses. He’s one of the greatest defensive players in college football history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:48am PST

Now, we’re finding out he can also throw absolute darts. Given the fact we’ve all seen this video, it’d be borderline criminal for him to not throw a pass in an NFL game.

Line him up in the backfield, run a trick play and let him just chuck the ball downfield. It has to be done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:57am PST

I think it’s crystal clear the team that gets Young in the draft is getting a superstar. The young man is a freak of nature.