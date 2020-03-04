Chicago State Won’t Play 2 Basketball Games Because Of Coronavirus Fears

Chicago State has canceled two upcoming road games because of the coronavirus.

According to Jeff Goodman, the Cougars have told the WAC that they won’t play against Seattle this Thursday and they also won’t play their Saturday game against Utah State because of fears about the virus.

There are multiple cases of the virus on the west coast.

Chicago State has informed the WAC that its men’s basketball team will not play its road games against Seattle University on Thurs. & Utah Valley on Sat. due to the Coronavirus threat, sources told @Stadium. There have been 9 deaths due to the Coronavirus in the Seattle area. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 4, 2020

Well, this would seem to be a pretty good indication of how seriously this virus is being taken across the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There has already been some chatter about potentially playing March Madness games in empty stadiums. I thought that was an absurd idea when I first heard it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago State Athletics (@chistatecougars) on Jan 16, 2020 at 8:07pm PST

This is March Madness we’re talking about. You can’t have empty stadiums. However, we now have at least one team just straight up refusing to travel for road games.

Chicago State doing this by themselves isn’t a big deal at all. While they’re a D1 program, they’re not a major one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago State Athletics (@chistatecougars) on Jan 16, 2020 at 8:08pm PST

The problem is whether or not this will become a domino situation where more and more schools start doing this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago State Athletics (@chistatecougars) on Jan 16, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

Let’s hope not because the coronavirus decimating the best month for the sport would be terrible.