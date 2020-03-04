Politics

‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes

Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren (Getty Images)

Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren (Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump took several shots Wednesday morning at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the alleged role she played in allowing former Vice President Joe Biden to retake the primary delegate lead on Super Tuesday.

“The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN!” POTUS wrote. “Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to supporters during a rally at Eastern Market as Super Tuesday results continue to come in on March 03, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Voters in 14 states and American Samoa go to the polls today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to supporters during a rally at Eastern Market as Super Tuesday results continue to come in on March 03, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Voters in 14 states and American Samoa go to the polls today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!” the president continued.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had hoped wins in Texas and California — both states long viewed by the campaign to be his firewall — would help widen his delegate lead heading into a tough slate of states. In 2016, Sanders lost 8 of the next 11 states to cast primary ballots, and the Texas loss makes it unlikely that he will secure the 1,991 pledged delegates necessary to earn the nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. (RELATED: Establishment Lifts Joe Biden Over Bernie Sanders Insurgency On Super Tuesday)

“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race,” Trump added in a second tweet 20 minutes later. “She has zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship.”

ESSEX JUNCTION, VERMONT - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) accidentally spills his bottle of water while addressing a rally with at the Champlain Valley Expo March 03, 2020 in Essex Junction, Vermont. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ESSEX JUNCTION, VERMONT – MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) accidentally spills his bottle of water while addressing a rally with at the Champlain Valley Expo March 03, 2020 in Essex Junction, Vermont. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The president went so far as suggesting that Sanders “shouldn’t” ever speak to Warren again.

Warren finished a disappointing third place Thursday in her home state of Massachusetts.

Politico reported Wednesday morning that her campaign is facing serious financial trouble and infighting among staffers following Tuesday’s results.