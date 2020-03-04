‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes

President Donald Trump took several shots Wednesday morning at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the alleged role she played in allowing former Vice President Joe Biden to retake the primary delegate lead on Super Tuesday.

“The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN!” POTUS wrote. “Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts.”

“It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!” the president continued.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had hoped wins in Texas and California — both states long viewed by the campaign to be his firewall — would help widen his delegate lead heading into a tough slate of states. In 2016, Sanders lost 8 of the next 11 states to cast primary ballots, and the Texas loss makes it unlikely that he will secure the 1,991 pledged delegates necessary to earn the nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. (RELATED: Establishment Lifts Joe Biden Over Bernie Sanders Insurgency On Super Tuesday)

“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race,” Trump added in a second tweet 20 minutes later. “She has zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship.”

The president went so far as suggesting that Sanders “shouldn’t” ever speak to Warren again.

Warren finished a disappointing third place Thursday in her home state of Massachusetts.

Politico reported Wednesday morning that her campaign is facing serious financial trouble and infighting among staffers following Tuesday’s results.