Check Out The First Glimpse Of The New Batmobile From ‘The Batman’

Filmmaker, Matt Reeves, gave fans their first glimpse Wednesday of the new Batmobile from his highly-anticipated movie “The Batman.”

In a series of pictures Reeves shared on Twitter, we get to see the new style of the Batmobile, that looks a lot more like the the sports car-like designs that were featured in the comic books throughout the 1970s and '80s, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Check it out!

The car definitely is reminiscent of a more homemade sports car that would be created by a billionaire playboy and has just been kicked up for crime fighting.

The new superhero film features Robert Pattinson playing Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson.

Pattinson previously opened up about why the idea of playing the caped crusader really appealed to him.

“With Batman, it’s a strange one with me,” the “Twilight” star shared. “Even my agent was like, really?”

“I was very, very focused on it, and I don’t know why,” he added. “It just kind of kept coming back into my head.”

Pattinson continued, while explaining that he doesn’t want to play a heroic character ever.

“I have no interest whatsoever in playing someone who’s heroic,” Robert explained. “The only time I want to play someone who an audience knows they’re supposed to like is when they really shouldn’t like them. That’s the only time.”

Warner Bros. is set to open “The Batman” on June 25, 2021.