Ilhan Omar Hints Warren Should Quit Democratic Race: ‘Imagine If The Progressives Consolidated’

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Sanders rallies with supporters in Springfield, Virginia

REUTERS

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested it was time that “progressives consolidated” in the Democratic presidential nomination after Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lost in several “Super Tuesday” primaries.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at his Super Tuesday rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won? That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost.?

 

Although, Sanders won the delegate-rich state of California, he lost to former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas and every other Southern state and only received a 50% grade in Vermont. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is also on the left of the Democratic Party and endorses many of Sander’s polices, did not even win in her home state. (RELATED: Biden Supports Slavery Reparations Study, Wants Action On ‘Institutional Racism’)

Biden, who has been the butt of jokes in recent weeks for his memory lapses and gaffes, is now the official leader in the Democratic race with 452 delegates.

At a town hall meeting this week, Biden was asked if he still supported his 1994 “three strikes” crime bill that had such “an effect on the black community.” The candidate responded that the legislation did not increase the prison population or target black Americans. (RELATED: Joe Biden Has Endorsed Segregation, Calling It ‘Black Pride’)

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 29: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reacts on stage with his wife Jill Biden after declaring victory in the South Carolina presidential primary on February 29, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina is the first-in-the-south primary and the fourth state in the presidential nominating process. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The former vice president told another crowd that he was running for “the Senate of the United States” rather than the presidency.