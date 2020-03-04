Italy Bans Fans At All Sporting Events For A Month Because Of The Coronavirus

Fans in Italy won’t be allowed to attend sporting events for a month because of the coronavirus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, fans have been banned from all sporting events for the next 30 days as the virus and fears about it spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Official: new COVID decree measures here in Italy. All sports events – also Serie A – can only be done behind closed doors for 30 days. No more fans in the stadiums. The measures will be effective until April 3. ???????????? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2020

Remember when the NCAA said that March Madness and the championships would go forward as planned? Yeah, well everything is subject to change, and this has me very worried.

If the Italians are closing down down sporting stadiums, then all bets are off. You might not think it’s a big deal, but you should.

Italy has one of the biggest soccer and basketball leagues in the world. There is a ton of money invested in both. If they’re shutting them down to fans, then it means the situation has escalated.

While I wasn’t worried about March Madness getting locked down, I’m slowly starting to come to that position.

Again, Italy is home to two of the biggest sports leagues on the planet. If they’re locking the doors to fans over there, then there’s a chance they’ll do it here.

Keep your fingers crossed and call in any favors you might have to make sure March Madness goes off without a hitch. I don’t think I could take watch games in empty stadiums.