Jonathan Taylor Says He’s A Playmaker Like Todd Gurley And Ezekiel Elliott

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor sees himself among the best running backs in the NFL.

The electric runner tore up defenses for three seasons in the B1G, and now it’s time to see what he can do in the NFL. He sounds like he’s ready to roll with the best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Taylor said the following in part about his skills compared to other elite running backs, according to Albert Breer:

Todd Gurley was a playmaker on the field, Zeke was a playmaker on the field, Saquon was a playmaker on the field. Same thing with myself: playmaker on the field. I’ve been constantly able to make plays for three years, and that’s something I really wanted coming into college.

It’s hard to disagree with Taylor’s view of himself compared to the best running backs in the game. He’s an insane runner, he has unreal vision, he’s wildly patient for holes to open up and he’s gotten much better in the passing game.

He has all the skills necessary to be a star in the NFL, and that’s exactly what I expect him to be.

Going into the combine, Taylor was probably viewed as a fringe first round pick. After the combine, he’s almost certainly now a lock for the first round.

At this point in time, it’d be shocking if he fell to day two.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for his NFL career. Jonathan Taylor is going to do special things. You can take that to the bank.