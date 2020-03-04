These 2 House Members Voted Against Funding To Fight The Coronavirus

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs and Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck voted against funding to help fight coronavirus as the disease continues to spread in the U.S.

Biggs and Buck both released statements after the coronavirus funding vote passed the House 415-2, saying they thought the package included too much money and that the White House request of 2.5 billion was a more appropriate request to help fight the disease.

“In true Washington, D.C. fashion, congressional appropriators turned the president’s reasonable $2.5 billion request into a bloated $8.3 billion package. By passing this larded-up bill, Congress again fails to wisely appropriate taxpayer dollars. I would have supported the president’s request for $2.5 billion, knowing that, if we spent all the funds, Congress could have provided additional funding,” Biggs said in a statement.

Lawmakers in Congress reached a $7.8 billion bipartisan deal Wednesday to help fight coronavirus. (RELATED: Congress Reaches $7.8 Billion Deal To Fight Coronavirus)

“Throwing money at a potentially serious issue does not alleviate the American people’s concerns. Nor does politicizing the issue to score points for future elections. Congressional Republicans and Democrats should join the White House to calmly, wisely, and pro-actively communicate a unified response to their constituents. We must rise to the occasion and do what is best for this situation – as well as for future generations. Unfortunately, this bill fell short of that objective,” Biggs continued.

President Donald Trump held a press conference at the end of February, discussing how the U.S. will deal with the disease and putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force. (RELATED: President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force)

“Since day 1, Democrats have politicized the coronavirus. The president’s initial $2.5 billion request was a thoughtful proposal to address our coronavirus response needs,” Buck said on Twitter after the vote.

“In typical fashion, the House passed a spending package of $8.3 billion with vague plans about how the extra money would be spent. Throwing money at a problem without adequate forethought is not the answer,” Buck continued.

Los Angeles County declared a health emergency Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases increased to seven, with six new cases.