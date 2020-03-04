Keyshawn Bryant Throws Down Monster Dunk Against Mississippi State

South Carolina basketball player Keyshawn Bryant threw down a monster dunk Tuesday night during a win over Mississippi State.

Bryant got to the baseline in the second half, and absolutely lit up a defender for the Bulldogs at the rim. It was vicious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch a video of the incredibly athletic play below.

It really doesn’t get much worse than that if you’re a defender. That was brutal on every single level. How many times do I need to remind people to not jump?

It seems like I say it all the time, and yet, people just keep doing it. There’s very little to gain when you jump with somebody who has the edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyshawn Bryant (@_kbryant23) on Nov 4, 2019 at 3:47pm PST

Bryant was going to dunk in that position pretty much no matter what the defense did. By the time he caught the ball, it was already too late.

Instead of just getting out of his way, some poor soul had to end up on a highlight real. You just hate to see it.

Next time, I suggest you just move.