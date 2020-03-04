Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Set To Meet With President Trump At The White House To Continue Criminal Justice Reform Discussion

(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump are set to further discuss criminal justice reform during a Wednesday meeting at the White House.

Kardashian announced she’d be at the White House via her Twitter account.

“Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” Kardashian tweeted out to her 63.7 million followers.

Before the meeting, Kardashian shared the stories of the women who are joining her and President Trump. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Speaks At White House Hiring And Re-Entry Event As Part Of Criminal Justice Reform Campaign)

“President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women,” Kardashian shared. “I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores! I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree who helped to pick these women.”

Kardashian has met with Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the past. As previously reported, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star spoke during the White House’s hiring and re-entry event back in June. Kardahsian and Trump announced a joint-proposal help give previously incarcerated inmates access to job interviews.

Kardashian first became involved in criminal justice reform in 2018 after she lobbied for Alice Johnson’s clemency. Johnson was a nonviolent drug offender sentenced to life in prison. Kardashian now spends her time studying law in an attempt to continue her efforts.