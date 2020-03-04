Kim Kardashian Set To Meet With President Trump At The White House To Continue Criminal Justice Reform Discussion

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump are set to further discuss criminal justice reform during a Wednesday meeting at the White House.

Kardashian announced she’d be at the White House via her Twitter account.

White House here we come!!! pic.twitter.com/exif6oZ6sl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

“Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” Kardashian tweeted out to her 63.7 million followers.

Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses & distribute marijuana. She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter. Her case was highlighted in the First Step Act. pic.twitter.com/8iVyEeoMTT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons. This was Judith’s first ever offense. pic.twitter.com/4dQHJikOjp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Before the meeting, Kardashian shared the stories of the women who are joining her and President Trump. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Speaks At White House Hiring And Re-Entry Event As Part Of Criminal Justice Reform Campaign)

“President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women,” Kardashian shared. “I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores! I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree who helped to pick these women.”

Tynice Hall was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first time non violent drug conspiracy. Her boyfriend at the time used her house for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son. pic.twitter.com/Miu2JIiU6N — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Kardashian has met with Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the past. As previously reported, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star spoke during the White House’s hiring and re-entry event back in June. Kardahsian and Trump announced a joint-proposal help give previously incarcerated inmates access to job interviews.

Kardashian first became involved in criminal justice reform in 2018 after she lobbied for Alice Johnson’s clemency. Johnson was a nonviolent drug offender sentenced to life in prison. Kardashian now spends her time studying law in an attempt to continue her efforts.