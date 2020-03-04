Luke Walton Gets Ejected Against The Wizards After Tearing Into The Ref

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton got himself thrown out Tuesday night during a win over the Wizards.

Walton lost his damn mind after a travel against Washington didn't get called, and he let the refs have it. He first got hit by a tech as soon as the call was missed.

A few seconds later he was thrown right out of the game. Watch the sequence unfold below.

A few seconds later he was thrown right out of the game. Watch the sequence unfold below.

Luke Walton was HEATED ???? pic.twitter.com/g6ALW6FKPb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2020

Yeah, I think it’s pretty safe to say he was pissed. I’m not sure a travel not getting called is worth getting tossed over, but Walton obviously thought it was.

I can’t remember the last time I saw an NBA coach that fired up. He was deep on the court, and he wasn’t holding back at all.

Bogi appreciates what Luke Walton did ???? pic.twitter.com/KATqdszyKe — Cowbell Kingdom (@Cowbell_Kingdom) March 4, 2020

I guess if you’re going to get ejected, you might as well swing for the fence and go all the way. Walton certainly did that.

It’s great to see a coach actually get this fired up too. As a player, you want to see your coach willing to get into the mix and the mud for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacramemeto Kings (@sacramentokings) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:23pm PST

Getting tossed is a great way to signal your commitment to the squad. Besides, the Kings ultimately won. So, all is well that ends well.

Now, we’ll have to see if the league hits him with a fine. I certainly hope not.