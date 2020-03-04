‘Outrageous’ And ‘Undemocratic’: Marianne Williamson Blasts James Carville’s Comments About Democrats Backing Biden

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson called Democratic strategist James Carville’s contention that Democrats should unite behind former Vice President Joe Biden “outrageous” and “undemocratic.”

“I think what we might be starting to see, and I’d like someone on the panel to weigh in on this, we might see Democrats starting to ask Sanders, ‘let’s don’t drag this thing out any more than we have to,'” Carville said Tuesday night, insisting that Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Super Tuesday performance “showed nothing” with African-Americans and “educated white women.”

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Williamson, a Sanders supporter, had strong words for Carville.

“That was outrageous,” she said. “James Carville, that was outrageous. It was undemocratic. What do you call California by the way? And you know, James Carville is a political operative. If Bernie Sanders was his candidate, he’d be saying the opposite.”

“You know, this is America,” Williamson continued. “We let the campaigns happen. We let the primaries happen. And that’s what we do here. And we let the people decide. This is way too early to be saying this is over. I know James Carville has his favorite horse in this race but that was uncalled for.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Calls James Carville A ‘Political Hack’)

Last month when it appeared that Sanders, an avowed socialist, could win the Democratic nomination, Carville said he was “scared to death” that putting the Vermont senator at the top of the ticket could lead to the easy reelection of President Donald Trump.