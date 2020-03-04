Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask On The House Floor To Vote For Deal To Fight Coronavirus

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor Wednesday to place a vote in favor of funding to help fight coronavirus as the disease continues to spread in the U.S.

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Gaetz said “Members of Congress are always in airports, taking selfies with other people’s phones…if there’s anybody that’s going to get coronavirus it’s going to be the United States Congress. House rules do not explicitly allow medical headgear even at this time of heightened concern. This is a rule that should be revisited.”

Lawmakers in Congress reached a $7.8 billion bipartisan deal Wednesday to help fight coronavirus, as the disease continues to spread in the U.S. (RELATED: Congress Reaches $7.8 Billion Deal To Fight Coronavirus)

“This should not be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people from a potential pandemic,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said, according to NBC News. “We worked together to craft an aggressive and comprehensive response that provides the resources the experts say they need to combat this crisis. I thank my colleagues for their cooperation and appreciate President Trump’s eagerness to sign this legislation and get the funding out the door without delay.”

President Donald Trump held a press conference at the end of February, discussing how the U.S. will deal with the disease and putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force. (RELATED: President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force)

Los Angeles County declared a health emergency Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases increased to seven, with six new cases.

The coronavirus funding vote passed the House 415-2.