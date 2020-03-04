Editorial

Melania Wows In Jaw-Dropping Black Dress At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

US First Lady Melania Trump listens as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards at the State Department in Washington, DC on March 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Wednesday in a jaw-dropping black dress at the State Department for an award’s ceremony.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number that went down past her knees as she joined US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Today, for the 4th yr in a row, @FLOTUS spoke at the IWOC Awards Ceremony, honoring women for courage & leadership. ‘Throughout history, women have made lasting impacts on society, & these women represent the strength of the female spirit. These are the faces of true heroism,'” a tweet from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham read about the event.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on  point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.