Melania Wows In Jaw-Dropping Black Dress At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Wednesday in a jaw-dropping black dress at the State Department for an award’s ceremony.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number that went down past her knees as she joined US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Today, for the 4th yr in a row, @FLOTUS spoke at the IWOC Awards Ceremony, honoring women for courage & leadership. ‘Throughout history, women have made lasting impacts on society, & these women represent the strength of the female spirit. These are the faces of true heroism,'” a tweet from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham read about the event.

Today, for the 4th yr in a row, @FLOTUS spoke at the IWOC Awards Ceremony, honoring women for courage & leadership. “Throughout history, women have made lasting impacts on society, & these women represent the strength of the female spirit. These are the faces of true heroism.” — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 4, 2020

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.