Mitch Marner Goes Between The Legs For A Goal Against San Jose

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner scored an absurd goal during a Tuesday night loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Marner got the puck late in the second period off of a pass from Auston Matthews, and he made some magic happen.

The young NHL star went right between his legs to beat the defense for a goal. Watch the incredible play below.

Absolute magic from Marner on this one. It doesn’t get much better than that at all. That’s the definition of a fire goal.

Stop and think about the kind of hand-eye coordination required to do what Marner did Tuesday night. He was going pretty fast, and didn’t even slow down to put the puck between his legs and into the net.

That’s the kind of talent you can’t buy. You either have it or you don’t. It’s that simple, and the young Maple Leafs star clearly has it in spades.

Hell of a performance from the rising NHL superstar. He keeps making plays like that, and he’s going to make a boatload of money playing hockey.