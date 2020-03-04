Nevada Football Coach Jay Norvell Agrees To 5-Year Extension, Salary Bumps Up To $625,000 Annually

Nevada football coach Jay Norvell has agreed to an extension with the Wolfpack.

According to FootballScoop, Norvell has received a five-year extension with a salary increase to $625,000 annually.(RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s won 15 games in the past two seasons with Nevada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nevadafootball (@nevadafootball) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:46am PST

All things considered, it’s a smart idea to lock in Norvell at a cheap price given his success in the past two seasons.

Nevada isn’t an easy place to win at. They don’t have the resources of a powerhouse program. Not even close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nevadafootball (@nevadafootball) on Jan 13, 2020 at 1:09pm PST

Yet, Norvell has made the Wolfpack competitive, and he even beat Purdue this past season. While that game was good for the Wolfpack, it wasn’t good for me.

I lost a ton of money on that game, but we don’t need to get into that.

The fact they’re only paying him $625,000 is the cherry on top. That’s virtually nothing by college football standards.

There’s coordinators at a lot of places that make more money than Norvell is making as the head coach. So, at this point, Nevada will really start cleaning up if they can keep stringing together solid seasons.