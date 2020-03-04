North Carolina Central Football Player Trevor VanDyke Shot And Killed

North Carolina Central football player Trevor VanDyke has been shot and killed.

According to WRAL.com, VanDyke was shot and killed Monday night in Durham at an off-campus housing complex. He was in a car at the time of his death, and police do not believe this was a random killing, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He would have been a walk-on freshman defensive back this upcoming season for the Eagles.

It goes without saying, but this is obviously a huge tragedy. VanDyke was a young man getting ready to start a major chapter of his life.

According to the WRAL.com report, VanDyke had just started with the Eagles, and was just getting his college football career underway.

Now, it’s all been cut short due to a horrific act of violence. It’s hard to find the words to describe such a tragedy.

He was supposed to be an FCS football player. Instead, he’s been murdered. Hopefully, the police find the person responsible and they’re held accountable for their actions.

It’s a sad situation, and there’s no other way to describe it.