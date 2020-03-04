REPORT: No Major Trade Talks For Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Nick Foles Have Happened Yet

The Jacksonville Jaguars might want to trade Nick Foles, but talks haven’t started yet.

According to ProFootballTalk, "no substantive trade talks have happened" at this point in time for the veteran quarterback.

The team is apparently trying to move him so that the reins can be completely handed over to Gardner Minshew.

I have no doubt there’ll be plenty of trade options on the table for the Jaguars when it comes to moving Foles.

The quarterback market is an absolute joke in the NFL. Anybody who can breathe and walk at the same time will get a shot.

Foles has a Super Bowl, he’s dependable and he’s proven he can win games. There will absolutely be teams willing to give him a shot.

If the Jaguars can dump his huge contract, then they can afford to give Minshew some more weapons, which will only have him playing better.

Minshew set the league on fire last season. He was incredibly entertaining on and off of the field. At this point, there’s no question he’s the starting passer.

There’s no need to keep Foles and Minshew, which means the former Eagles gunslinger has to go. The only question at this point is where he’ll end up.

As for Minshew, it’s time to keep the mania rolling in 2020.