Rob Gronkowski Says He Knew He Was Never Coming Out Of Retirement, Just Wanted To Mess With People

Rob Gronkowski had zero intentions of ever coming out of retirement.

During an appearance on "Pardon my Take," the three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots revealed that he always intended to stay retired this past season, despite the nonstop chatter about playing again.

Why did he stoke the flames? It sounds like he did it because he was tired of hearing about it, and just wanted to mess with people.

You can listen to his comments below.

I never thought Gronk would play again after he hung up his cleats. I’m not sure how anybody could have thought differently.

Gronk was incredibly open about his health issues. He got his body banged up and suffered several hits to the head.

Gronk has three Super Bowl rings, he’s already suffered enough injuries, he has millions in the bank and there’s no reason to return to the field.

Plus, he’s also dating smoke show Camille Kostek. Why would he risk any of that to continue playing football? The answer is that he wouldn’t.

Hopefully, we can finally put this issue to rest because it’s crystal clear he’s not playing again.