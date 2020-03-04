Ronan Farrow Slams Publisher For Picking Up Woody Allen’s Memoir

Reporter Ronan Farrow ripped into his publisher Wednesday for picking up Woody Allen’s memoir after the release of his book “Catch And Kill.”

Farrow released a statement over Twitter condemning Hachette’s decision after other publishers refused to pick up the disgraced director’s memoir.

Farrow claimed Hachette “concealed the decision from [him] and its own employees while [they] were working on ‘Catch and Kill’ — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

The investigative reporter, who helped bring Harvey Weinstein’s accusers’ stories to life, said Hachette did not complete a fact check of Allen’s book and never contacted his sister. Dylan Farrow first accused Allen of sexual abuse back in 1992. (RELATED: Ronan Farrow Will Investigate Threats Against Journalists In New HBO Documentary)

“It’s wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way,” Farrow wrote. “But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here.”

Farrow admitted he encouraged Hachette to go back and complete a fact check.

“I’ve encouraged Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors and reputation, to conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen’s account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth,” Farrow added. “I’ve also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can’t work with in good conscience.”