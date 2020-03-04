Spike Lee Has Spent Roughly $10 Million On New York Knicks Tickets

Spike Lee has spent a shocking amount of money on New York Knicks tickets during his lifetime.

Lee was recently in an altercation with security and owner James Dolan at Madison Square Garden over which entrance to use when attending games.

First, Charles Oakley and now Spike Lee. One by one every single Knicks fan will be banned from MSG (Via @BroTalkLivePod) pic.twitter.com/DgQGqN2fb7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 3, 2020

The legendary film director and mega-fan went on “First Take” Tuesday to explain himself, and it was estimated he has spent $10 million on tickets during his life!

You can watch is full comments below.

Spike Lee’s response when finding out he spends roughly $300K a year on Knicks tickets and has given them almost $10M over 30 years: “I look stupid now.” pic.twitter.com/hmuMJttA4u — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

I can’t imagine spending $10 million for tickets to a team that sucks as bad as the Knicks have for so long.

Don’t get me wrong, I would spend $10 million on tickets if I had that kind of money floating around. It might surprise some of you, but I’m not exactly liquid to the tune of seven figures.

However, if I had that kind of cash looking to be spent, I’d be donating fat stacks to the University of Wisconsin’s athletic programs.

So, I understand Spike Lee spending a ton of money on tickets. However, what I don’t understand is how this whole situation with the Knicks was allowed to happen.

While I think Lee should probably use the entrance he’s told to, do the Knicks really want to risk alienating their biggest fan?

At this point, the Knicks are nothing more than a joke. They’re just a joke nobody finds funny anymore. It’s just sad, and now they’re on the verge of losing their biggest and most famous fan.

If I was Lee, I would refuse to write another check until the situation was remedied and the team improves. At the moment, buying Knicks tickets is the same as putting your money straight into the furnace.

Burn, baby, burn!