Super Tuesday Puts Up Big TV Ratings On Cable

Super Tuesday didn’t fare particularly well with the broadcast networks but put up big ratings on cable, according to early Nielsen numbers.

Fox News, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN saw around 19.9 million viewers combined, Nielsen figures reported. Fox News led viewership numbers with 4.17 million people tuning in, and MSNBC had 3.82 million viewers. CNN received 2.80 million viewers during Super Tuesday.

In total, the three cable networks made up about 10.79 million of the evenings viewership, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

NBC drew in 2.94 million viewers, coming out first for broadcast networks. ABC saw 2.72 million and CBS had 2.64 million viewers.

2016 drew in similar numbers for cable news networks, garnering 10.96 million viewers total that year. Fox News fell by around 15%, as 2016 Super Tuesday drew in around 4.88 million viewers. CNN also fell by 32% from 2016.

MSNBC was the one cable network to gain viewers, seeing about a 93% difference from its 1.98 million eyes in 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Super Tuesday saw former Vice President Joe Biden make big strides for his presidential campaign, winning Texas and other important states.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg performed poorly during Super Tuesday and announced the end of his campaign Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Media Question Mike Bloomberg, Report Pressure For Him To Drop Out From Multiple Sides)