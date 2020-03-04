J.J. Abrams Developing Supernatural Western Revenge Thriller ‘The Pinkerton’

J.J. Abram’s new movie “The Pinkerton” sounds like it’s going to be incredible.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the project from Abrams and writer Daniel Casey:

The logline details are being kept behind the silver badge, but the project has been described as a supernatural revenge thriller in what sources say is a Western setting. Pinkerton is the name of the detective agency that got its start in the mid-1800s, becoming famous for acting as security for President Abraham Lincoln and working for corporations during America’s industrial age.

Sign me up for this immediately. Sign me up right now. This is my kind of content. Revenge? Check. A thriller? Check. A western? Check. A movie loosely based on an actual organization? Check.

Yeah, go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now for this movie.

Let’s remember J.J. Abrams is one of the most talented men in all of Hollywood. The man just makes hit after hit. Whether it’s movies or TV shows, all he does is drop bangers for the viewers.

The man is responsible for two of the most successful shows ever made in “Lost” and “Alias.” Most people are lucky if they get close to sniffing one hit.

He played a major role in multiple hits. That’s the kind of success that just doesn’t happen on a regular basis in Hollywood.

You’re out of your mind if you’re not going to give Abrams‘ latest project “The Pinkerton” a shot. It sounds like everything you could ever want in a movie.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. It sounds like it’s going to be a great time.