Thomas Middleditch Will Star In The Show ‘B Positive’ On CBS

Thomas Middleditch will star in the upcoming CBS show “B Positive.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot:

The actor will play Drew, a recently divorced father who’s in need of a kidney donor. At the end of his rope, Drew runs into Gina (Ashford, Masters of Sex), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past, who offers her kidney. The two form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

I might be being overly critical here, but this seems like a really strange career decision for Middleditch. He’s coming off of the success of “Silicon Valley.” (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Why is he following up that HBO hit with this show? This plot honestly sounds incredibly boring, and it doesn’t sound funny at all.

Middleditch is a hilarious man. He’s one of the funniest guys on TV over the past few years. So, we all know he can move the needle and make people laugh.

There’s nothing about this plot that makes me want to laugh at all. In fact, it only doesn’t sound funny, but it sounds downright depressing.

Why would you follow up “Silicon Valley” with something that seems like a really bad choice. He should stay on a network that will let him get edgy.

HBO is the perfect fit. I’m not sure “B Positive” makes sense at all. If you’re interested, it’s scheduled to air on the 2020-2021 schedule.