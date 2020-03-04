Tim Duncan Serves As Head Coach Of The Spurs, Gets A Win Over The Hornets

Tim Duncan served as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs during a 104-103 Tuesday night win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Duncan, who starred on the Spurs for years before joining the coaching staff, served as the head coach after Gregg Popovich missed the game for personal reasons.

He’s now got a win under his belt as a head coach.

Tim Duncan got his first win as a head coach after stepping in for Coach Pop with the Spurs ???? pic.twitter.com/F3pyBk7CnD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2020

Tim Duncan will serve as Spurs head coach tonight against Charlotte with Gregg Popovich missing contest due to personal business. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2020

Outside of Tim Duncan looking like he hasn’t shaved in awhile, it seems like Tuesday night was a hell of a time for the five-time NBA champion.

I completely forgot the fact Duncan was even on the Spurs coaching staff until he took over as head coach last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:24pm PST

Obviously, it hasn’t been revealed why Popovich had to miss the game, but I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he did this to give Duncan a shot.

Duncan and Popovich are incredibly close. They’re incredibly tied together and have been for more than two decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Mar 3, 2020 at 3:07pm PST

That’s what happens when you win five NBA titles together. Now, Duncan is a coach in the league, and seems to have a solid shot at eventually becoming a head coach.

Life sure has been a wild ride for the former first overall pick.