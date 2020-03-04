Trump Team Mocks Bloomberg As He Exits The Race After Disastrous Super Tuesday

President Donald Trump’s surrogates mocked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as he exited the race Wednesday.

Bloomberg, who was banking on at least a few wins on Super Tuesday, came up short. The only territory he won was American Samoa, and he placed third or lower in most of the other states that voted Tuesday.

It is looking like Mike Bloomberg came up “short” this #SuperTuesday. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Bloomberg Suspends Presidential Campaign)

Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I’m leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It’s clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race after coming up short on Super Tuesday and endorsed Joe Biden https://t.co/MWXTJIqB71 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 4, 2020

Members of the president’s campaign team, along with a number of Bloomberg critics, mocked the former mayor’s diminutive stature along with his short-lived campaign.

Lowest-rated mini-series ever. https://t.co/a6FRxeOTNW — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) March 4, 2020

Well, that was short. https://t.co/kuESQ5gFln — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 4, 2020

You could say Mini Mike Bloomberg’s campaign was (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) short-lived https://t.co/OJrurNd6sb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 4, 2020

“Bloomberg’s campaign was just like him: short” how do I invoice the president — David Weiner (@daweiner) March 4, 2020

It was a “short” campaign. https://t.co/Cu3bX1jMiE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 4, 2020

Dan Bongino summed up Bloomberg’s campaign a little differently, saying, “No presidential candidate in U.S. history has spent more money to achieve less than he did.”