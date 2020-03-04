Politics

Trump Team Mocks Bloomberg As He Exits The Race After Disastrous Super Tuesday

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Meets Voters And Elected Officials In Norfolk, Virginia
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

President Donald Trump’s surrogates mocked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as he exited the race Wednesday.

Bloomberg, who was banking on at least a few wins on Super Tuesday, came up short. The only territory he won was American Samoa, and he placed third or lower in most of the other states that voted Tuesday.

Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Bloomberg Suspends Presidential Campaign)

Members of the president’s campaign team, along with a number of Bloomberg critics, mocked the former mayor’s diminutive stature along with his short-lived campaign.

Dan Bongino summed up Bloomberg’s campaign a little differently, saying, “No presidential candidate in U.S. history has spent more money to achieve less than he did.”