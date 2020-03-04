‘Westworld’ Posts Season 3 Promo On Instagram, The Caption Is ‘You’re Not The Only Predator Here’

“Westworld” dropped a new promo for season three, and this one might provide some hints about the future.

The show posted a video on Instagram of Charlotte with the caption, “You’re not the only predator here.” You can watch it below. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

View this post on Instagram You’re not the only predator here. A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:15am PST

As we all know, one of the biggest mysteries of season three of “Westworld” is who is in Charlotte’s host body. The real Charlotte Hale was killed in season two, and a host is in her body.

Which host is it? We just don’t know right now.

It would seem that the host in Charlotte now is possibly going to be a sinister character. I’m not really sure how else to interpret that caption.

At the very least, Charlotte’s host would seem to be a predator. Read into that as much as you’d like.

Either way, I can’t wait for season three to get underway March 15. It’s going to be absolutely lit. The first season of the show was one of the single greatest seasons of television ever made.

The second one was a very minor dip, but it was still awesome.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season three. It should be a lit time on HBO.