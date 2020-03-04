Whoopi Goldberg Wants Dr. Jill Biden To Be Surgeon General — Until She Learns Her PhD Is In Education

Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday that she would like to see Dr. Jill Biden serve as Surgeon General — until she learned on live television that Biden’s PhD was in education.

Goldberg made the comment during a conversation on ABC’s “The View” with guest Jonathan Karl, in response to cohost Joy Behar’s claim that she would like to see a lot of the players in the Democratic primary take up positions in a potential administration under former Vice President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Comes Out Swinging On ‘The View,’ Declares The ‘Death Of The Political Left’)

WATCH:

“If Biden wins. I would love to see that cabinet filled with all of these wonderful, smart people that have been running,” Behar began, adding, “Bloomberg, wouldn’t Bloomberg be a great one for Mnuchin’s job, treasury secretary?”

Karl weighed in then, saying that he didn’t believe that any promises had already been made but that it would certainly make sense for Biden to reward loyalty and support with position. “Klobuchar is almost certainly going to be on the short list for vice president. I don’t know if she’ll ultimately be his running mate but she’ll be on that list.”

“I’m hoping Dr. Jill becomes the Surgeon General, his wife,” Goldberg said then. “Joe Biden’s wife. He would never do it but, yeah, she’s a hell of a doctor. She’s an amazing doctor.”

“I thought she was a doctor in —” Meghan McCain replied.

“—PhD,” Behar interrupted.

“I could be wrong,” Goldberg shrugged.

“She’s a teacher,” Sunny Hostin confirmed, suggesting instead that she would be a better fit as Secretary of Education — the post currently held by Betsy DeVos.

“Perfect,” Behar agreed.