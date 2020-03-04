Editorial

Watch XFL Week 4 Mic’d Up Video

XFL: Dallas Renegades at LA Wildcats

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The XFL released the week four mic’d up video, and it’s awesome.

As we all know, the XFL mics up a ton of people all over the field and on the sidelines. It’s one of the best parts about the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You never know what’s going to be said, and it keeps the audience engaged at all times. Well, the week four video didn’t disappoint.

Give it a watch below.

How could anybody not love this kind of action? The XFL hasn’t just lived up to expectations. He’s blown right through them, and the mic’d up feature is a big reason why.

Fans are always curious about what players and coaches are thinking. In the XFL, we get unprecedented access to their reactions.

 

Have some players dropped a few f-bombs along the way? Sure, but that’s all part of the fun.

If you’re not already all in on the XFL, I highly suggest you start watching ASAP. We’re nearly halfway through the season, and it’s a ton of fun.