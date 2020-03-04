Watch XFL Week 4 Mic’d Up Video

The XFL released the week four mic’d up video, and it’s awesome.

As we all know, the XFL mics up a ton of people all over the field and on the sidelines. It's one of the best parts about the league.

You never know what’s going to be said, and it keeps the audience engaged at all times. Well, the week four video didn’t disappoint.

Give it a watch below.

“YOU WANT IT? IMMA GIVE IT TO YOU RIGHT NOW” What happens when you mic up a ton of players and coaches? Pure entertainment. pic.twitter.com/UX5W2l0uFG — XFL (@xfl2020) March 3, 2020

How could anybody not love this kind of action? The XFL hasn’t just lived up to expectations. He’s blown right through them, and the mic’d up feature is a big reason why.

Fans are always curious about what players and coaches are thinking. In the XFL, we get unprecedented access to their reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:28pm PST

Have some players dropped a few f-bombs along the way? Sure, but that’s all part of the fun.

“Get Landry Jones the FUCK outta here!” The Houston Roughnecks are ruthless ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/NeOax2kwYb — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 1, 2020

If you’re not already all in on the XFL, I highly suggest you start watching ASAP. We’re nearly halfway through the season, and it’s a ton of fun.