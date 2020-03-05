Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron’s Mother’s Shocking Cause Of Death Revealed

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron’s mother’s cause of death was released after she suddenly passed away on Feb. 29.

Andrea Cameron died from a brain aneurysm, according to a report published Wednesday by The Palm Beach Post. She was 55 years old at the time.

It was first revealed that Andrea was having health issues after Tyler announced he would be canceling a Friday appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow,” Tyler tweeted out to his fans. “Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.” (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Cameron Makes Acting Debut On ABC Comedy ‘Single Parents’)

Tyler confirmed the death of his mother, who worked in real estate in Florida, on Instagram.

“She was super supportive,” Tyler told The Palm Beach Post. “She was supportive for [season star Hannah Brown] and everyone else who was a part of that show but she was also supportive to the random fans.”

“It hurts because there were so many cool things for us to do down the road but I’m grateful I got to spend that kind of event and moment with her,” he added.

This is the saddest story. Imagine completely losing your mom with no warning. She went to the hospital on a Thursday and was gone by Saturday. That’s terrifying to me and Tyler is so strong for even being able to speak to the media about her death.