Bernie Supporter Wants You To Pay Off Her $226,000 Student Debt

A video of a Bernie Sanders supporter with a sign reading “226K” circulated on social media, and she claimed in it that she will be voting for the Vermont senator because he will cancel her student debt.

This video comes after multiple assertions from Sanders regarding a proposal that “completely eliminates student debt in this country and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation — the Millennial generation — to a lifetime of debt for the crime of doing the right thing.” (RELATED: Bernie’s $2.2 Trillion Student Loan Hail Mary)

Sanders verbalized to Anderson Cooper that he doesn’t know the exact cost of his proposal.

