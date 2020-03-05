Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had A Boob Job, Wants Her Implants Removed

Model Chrissy Teigen admitted she did get a boob job when she was younger, but she wants them out now.

Teigen got candid about her plastic surgery in an interview published Thursday by Glamour magazine.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” Teigen told the outlet. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” she added. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Slams Critics Shaming Her For Not Wearing A Bra)

Teigen explained she wants to be upfront about her plastic surgery in an effort to change the beauty standards.

“You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect. Everyone filters their sh*t, edits or Facetunes so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like,” Teigen said.

“It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies,” she continued. “It’s lying to people by omission. But also, while you want to teach your kids to be comfortable in their own skin, you want to tell them everything you can and let them decide.”