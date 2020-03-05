Coronavirus Official Touches Face Seconds After Warning People Not To Touch Their Face

Santa Clara County Public Health official Sara Cody went viral Wednesday after holding a press conference warning people not to touch their face, and then proceeding to touch her face.

Cody asked Americans to get use to not touching their face as a way to avoid the virus, but then proceeded to lick her finger while turning the page in her notes. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

“Today, start working on not touching your face, because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose, or eyes” Cody said.

So, far 11 Americans have died of the Coronavirus, and over 150 cases have been reported. Ten of those deaths occurred in the state of Washington, while one occurred in California. Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have both declared states of emergency, as had Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Over 90,000 cases of the Coronavirus have been reported worldwide, including over 3,000 deaths.