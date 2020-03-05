Coronavirus Panic And General Media Stupidity

Today’s podcast is dedicated to the stupidity in the media causing panic about coronavirus and the general stupidity so-called news programs help promote. Plus, Mike Bloomberg folds his campaign and Chuck Schumer threatens two Supreme Court Justices.

Listen to the show:

Hand sanitizer is impossible to find, Costcos are running out of toilet paper and bottled water. Through misinformation, the media is creating a panic so they can cover the panic. We get into it.

So much of what happens on so-called news shows is not news, and the people on them know little to nothing about the subjects they discuss. But because they’re on TV, audiences assume the know what they’re talking about. The latest example of this media ignorance comes from the ladies on The View, but by no means is it limited to them. We expose it all.

After a horrible “Super Tuesday,” Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign. It seems a half a billion dollars and a victory in American Samoa wasn’t enough to keep setting huge piles of money on fire. We discuss what it means for the race.

At a pro-abortion rally on the steps of the Supreme Court, Chuck Schumer warned conservative Justices they would “pay the price” if they did not side with liberals on an abortion case before the Court yesterday. His comments were roundly condemned, including in a rare rebuke from the Chief Justice himself. We have the story and the audio.

