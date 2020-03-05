Dish Is Offering People $1,000 To Watch 15 Hours Of ‘The Office’

Dish Network is offering people a ton of money to watch “The Office.”

The TV supplier is offering people $1,000, swag from the show and a Netflix gift card to watch 15 hours of the show and identify common themes and tropes. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Yes, you read that correctly. You can make a quick grand just to watch 15 hours of the show over nine days.

This honestly sounds like the easiest job in the history of easy jobs. A quick $1,000 to watch “The Office” for 15 hours?

That’s not even work. There are tons of people who watch “The Office” on a regular basis, and they pay to do it on Netflix.

Now, you can get paid to do the same thing you’d do for free anyway.

The best part might be that Dish felt the need to let people know “there’s zero drug testing or background checks” in order to get the job of binge watching “The Office.”

Thanks, guys. I was really worried smoking too much weed might throw off the results of watching the NBC hit show.

Major props to the people who get selected. In the history of the world, this might be the easiest way to earn $1,000 that I’ve ever heard of.